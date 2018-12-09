Sweet Adelines to celebrate their 50th anniversary
Wed, 09/12/2018 - 4:24am Gary Reddin
Lawton chorus will hold celebration activities Saturday at Westminster
As Cyndi Lauper sang, girls, they just want to have fun. Angie Mack, director of the Lawton Sweet Adelines, would probably agree.
The Lawton women's harmony chorus is a chartered chapter of Sweet Adelines International, a world-wide collective of women's barbershop choruses. And this Saturday, the Lawton chapter will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
"Being a member for 29 years, to see it get to 50, and still have friends that I met when I first joined, it's amazing," Mack said.