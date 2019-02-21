Supreme Court rejects appeal

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it has rejected an appeal by Fort Sill food service operator David Altstatt involving the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS).

DRS’ Visual Services division has the contract to provide dining services at Fort Sill through the agency’s Business Enterprise Program under provisions in the federal Randolph Sheppard Act.

Alstatt’s case focused on a DRS’ Business Enterprise Program decision to originally hire another applicant to manage dining hall operations at Fort Sill.

The rejection of Altstatt’s appeal leaves in place the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling on Sept. 26, 2018, which determined that states operating vending programs for blind individuals are immune from money damage awards.

The Court of Appeals ruled that DRS has “state sovereign immunity” and does not owe damages, attorney fees or litigation costs.