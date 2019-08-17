Supporters break ground for suffragette monument

It’s official.

WOMEN that VOTE! have formally broken ground in downtown Lawton for a monument that will be crafted to honor women who have helped create and sustain Lawton-Fort Sill. The monument is calculated to be placed in time to mark the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Barbara Curry, founder and CEO of WOMEN that VOTE!, said the bronze sculpture will be crafted by sculptor Denise Ford. Ford, of Tulsa, has visited Lawton several times as she begins the process to create a piece that will incorporate three women, representing the strong women who came before and the strong women who continue to play a vital role in Lawton-Fort Sill.

The sculpture will be placed in Ned Shepler Park, located just south of West Gore Boulevard between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th streets. The park hosts activities such as Arts for All and political rallies, but it also is home to The Critic, a sculpture created decades ago to honor longtime arts writer and supporter Bill Crawford and Lawton native Candace Early. The new suffragette-themed sculpture will be placed just west of The Critic, which is where supporters gathered Friday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony.