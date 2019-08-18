You are here

Super Medicare Bros offer first Summer Medicare Games Saturday

Sun, 08/18/2019 - 10:39pm Scott Rains

Taking their name from the Nintendo universe, a group is hoping to help Lawton seniors with fun, games and facts to make their lives better.

The Super Medicare Bros present what is hoped to become an annual event: the Summer Medicare Games, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lawton YMCA, No. 5 SW 5th.

“We help people with Medicare,” said Chris Chowning, one of the Super Medicare Bros. “This is a way to get seniors out of the house and maybe have some fun and learn.”

