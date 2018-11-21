Sunday road rage incident results in injury

Police are investigating a late-Sunday afternoon road rage incident that turned into an assault that needed medical treatment.

LPD Sgt. Trenton Ulrich responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4400 block Southwest Parkway Drive regarding a hit and run. The victim said that a silver Nissan Altima that was driven by an unknown black man had followed him home after a road rage incident near Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard.

The man said he was standing next to his vehicle when the Altima was driven at him in attempt “to ram into him,” the report states. Although he tried to jump out of the way, the man told Ulrich he was struck and went across the suspect’s hood.