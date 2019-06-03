Sunday night death investigated as homicide

Police are investigating a Sunday night death on the city’s northwest side as Lawton’s fourth homicide of 2019.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, said the death of Richard Stinson, 34, is under investigation as a homicide. He declined to offer much new information as investigators continue examining evidence and await the Medical Examiner’s determination of cause of death. He did say the scene didn’t necessarily imply violence.

“Somebody died in the incident,” Jenkins said, “but we don’t know exactly how yet.”

According to the police report, the death is identified as a homicide or “suspicious death,” Jenkins said.

LPD Officer Robert Hinkle reported being among officers called around 10 p.m. Sunday to 7922 NW Echo Road for a dead man. Officers found Richard Stinson unresponsive, lying on the floor in the back bedroom. Stinson’s wife was taken to the police station for an interview.

Jenkins said Stinson is in his 30s. Eddie Johnson, spokesperson for the state Medical Examiner, said Stinson’s medical examination has not been completed yet.