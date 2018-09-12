Sunday morning shooting under police scrutiny

A Sunday morning shooting on Lawton’s southwest side is under scrutiny of police investigators.

Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to the 1300 block between Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest Oklahoma Avenue on the report of a shooting. “Officers were able to locate the parties that were involved in the incident,” said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, but it is unclear if a suspect was taken into custody. No information regarding what led up to the incident is available.