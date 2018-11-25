Sunday morning foot chase ends in arrest

Pulled over for a defective brake light, police said a man was arrested following a brief foot chase for resisting, drugs, stolen property and outstanding warrants.

LPD Officer Kendra Denig reported pulling over a Dodge pickup around 1:30 a.m. near Southwest 17th Street and Gore Boulevard after she noticed its third brake light was defective. The driver didn’t provide a license but gave his personal information and advised his license was suspended, the report states.