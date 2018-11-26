Sunday incident leads to arrest for disturbance, resisting police

Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon after witnesses claimed he’d jumped into some strangers’ car, cussed and threatened them and then resisted officers.

Officers were called around 1 p.m. to the area of Southwest A Avenue and Sheridan Road on the report of a disturbance caused by an Hispanic man in a red shirt. LPD Sgt. J.R. Helms reported arriving and found a man matching the description walking northbound in the 100 block Southwest 22nd Street with two vehicle following behind him. Both drivers pointed out the man and one said he’d been threatened by the man.