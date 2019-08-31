Summer sun fills holiday forecast after raining start

Torrents of rain fell mid-morning Friday over the eastern portion of Southwest Oklahoma and offered a reminder of the preceding spring.

Rising water on streets made for soggy and slick driving in Lawton and caused a wreck on Rogers Lane that sent two to the hospital for minor injuries.

First responders were called to the area of Northwest Rogers Lane and the Sheridan Road exit around 10:30 a.m. on the report of a collision between two pickups.

A Dodge Ram traveling eastbound on Rogers Lane lost control of the truck due to the weather, crossed the center median and returned facing westbound in the westbound lanes, according to Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer. A westbound GMC Sierra ended up striking the Dodge before crashing near the retaining wall just off the roadway.

Lawton firefighters had to free the driver and passenger from the wreckage of the GMC. The two were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Jenkins said. No other injuries were reported.