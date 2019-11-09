Students to learn about safe driving

Students and advisers will learn about safe driving through the LEAD/Oklahoma Challenge on Thursday.

Over 500 members of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America will be in Lawton from 10:40 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee, in the south parking lot at Building 300.

A crashed motorcycle, semi-truck, energy equipment, driving with impaired goggles around cones, a wrecked car in which a family was killed by a distracted driver, a high energy game show format, along with multiple other safe driving, safe walking interactive learning opportunities will fill the day.

“This Oklahoma Challenge conference is unique because it encourages teens to address safe driving in the western part of Oklahoma where young people are driving distracted around large trucks and other oil and gas equipment, said Richard Coberg, founder of the Oklahoma Challenge Project. “We are proud to be working with Oklahoma’s FCCLA student group and the Energize for Safety Coalition to have teens talking to teens about this lifesaving issue. They will be taking this message back to their campuses to spread the word. They listen to each other.”