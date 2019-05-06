Students gain new state respect through Youth Leadership Oklahoma

The future of Oklahoma leadership stepped into combat boots for a morning of training exercises Tuesday at Fort Sill.

The 51 members of the 2019 Youth Leadership Oklahoma class arrived in the early morning hours at Fort Sill for physical training and other exercises. It was a major awakening for many of the youth — all of whom are entering their senior year of high school — who now have a greater appreciation of the military.

“We really want them to get the experience of military life and understanding what these young men and women go through to serve our country,” said Elizabeth Logan, adult and youth coordinator for Youth Leadership Oklahoma. “We want them to glean the leadership skills the military offers and get a taste of that. We know it’s a brief touch on the extensive full military experience and career, but some of them might be interested in this. It might spark that in them and give them a better appreciation of military services.”

The 2019 class includes two students from MacArthur High School — a rarity in the extremely exclusive program, which receives hundreds of applications each year. Makinley Kennedy, one of two MHS students in the program, said it’s a real testament to the hard work of the faculty and staff at the school.