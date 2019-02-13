String of Tuesday burglaries investigated in Caddo County

A string of Tuesday morning burglaries near Anadarko has Caddo County Sheriff’s investigators scrambling.

Several burglaries were reported in the Squaretop area as well as in the Sayler’s Lake area of the county. According to the sheriff’s office, it appears there’s a suspect connected to it all.

A suspect checked doors on vehicles and, if they were unlocked, would enter and take items from inside. Some items taken: a 32-inch Vizio TV, a shotgun, and a car stereo.

The suspect also stole gas from Johnna’s County Store, on Squaretop Road. Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect driving a white car, believed to be a Pontiac Grand Prix or Bonneville with the back passenger side window half way down. The suspect appeared to be wearing a black stocking cap and dark clothing. A witness, at Johnna’s County Store, told investigators the tag on the vehicle was possibly a Comanche Nation tribal tag.