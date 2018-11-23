Strange man makes bloody entrance to woman's home

A northwest Lawton home received a surprise unknown visitor who made a bloody entrance.

Lawton Police Officer Amelia Gorshing reported responding around 9 p.m. Nov. 16 to a home in the 400 block of Northwest Glendale Drive. The resident said she and her daughter were home when an unknown man broke through their window and came into their home. According to the report, the intruder cut his right arm when he crashed through the glass and immediately began yelling at the mother and daughter to help him.

The woman said the intruder told her an unknown person kicked him through the window but he was unable to describe the person or where he had been kicked. First responders treated him at the scene and he was taken to a hospital.