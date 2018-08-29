Stitt beats Cornett in gubernatorial runoff race

You are here

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 3:50am Josh Rouse

Comanche County voters joined the rest of the state and followed Republican governor candidate Kevin Stitt's pied piper to the polling stations Tuesday.

In Comanche County, Stitt received 3,220 votes  54 percent  cast against opponent Mick Cornett's 2,739 votes. The county numbers mirror statewide results, where Stitt received 159,434  54.41 percent  of votes cast against Cornett's 133,586. Stitt will face Democratic candidate Drew Edmondson in November to succeed Gov. Mary Fallin. 

