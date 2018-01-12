Stiokoff display annual tradition for many

Wayne Stiokoff’s Christmas display has become an annual tradition for many people.

For 13 years, the retired military contractor has continually expanded his musical Christmas light program until it has become the massive endeavor that it is today. In its third generation, Stiokoff said he looks back on all the improvements he’s made and he’s surprised that he’s made it this far.

“I started out with the incandescents and doing this for a hobby,” he said. “We switched to LEDs there for a while and now we’re at RGB lights with millions of colors in them.”