Funeral service for Steve Jump will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Tompkins of Lawton and Rev. Michael Williamson, Pastor of Northside Baptist Church officiating.

Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

Steve Jump, 64, Lawton, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home in Lawton. Steve was born to Don and Jo Ann (Mitchell) Jump on April 28, 1954 in Chickasha. Steve went to school in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1972. He attended Cameron University receiving a Bachelor’s degree. He later attended the University of Oklahoma achieving a degree in journalism. Following graduation he accepted a job at the Norman Transcript newspaper covering the University of Oklahoma. While working for the newspaper he interviewed Dan Rather, Barry Switzer and numerous Oklahoma governors. In 1986, Steve returned to Lawton as vice president of the family owned Southwest Abstract & Title Company and remained at that position until his passing. Steve enjoyed music, especially the Beatles, and reading. He was very well traveled and loved history, especially Civil War history. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Steve loved his family very much and cherished spending time with his nieces, great nieces and nephews.

Steve is survived by his mother Jo Ann Jump of Lawton, a sister, Melissa Wilson and husband Dale of Lawton, three nieces, Lindsay Hollmuller and husband Dayne of Dallas, Texas, Andrea Russell and husband Jeremiah of Fort Worth, Texas and Mallory Wilson of Lawton, two great nieces, Dylan Hollmuller and Isla Russell, two great nephews, Tayson Wilson and Roman Russell, and many other aunts, uncles and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don Jump, paternal grandparents, George and Lois Jump and maternal grandparents, H.B. “Bud” and Mable Mitchell.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1715 NW Taylor Ave., Lawton, OK 73507.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com