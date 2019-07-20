Standoff results in arrest after suspect was found to be at a different location

Lawton police’s tactical team staked out a home for several hours Tuesday morning following the report of a potential armed situation with child hostages only to learn the suspect wasn’t home.

According to the incident report, Det. Jonathan Santiago was called to respond to a tactical situation around 2:45 a.m. to a home in the area of Northwest 27th Street and Atlanta Avenue and arrived soon after. He was briefed on a possible armed suspect possibly holding children as hostages at a home in the 1600 block Northwest 27th Street.

A woman called police shortly after midnight to say the man was high on methamphetamine had several weapons and was holding the children inside.

When called upon, Santiago served as a quick response team member and rotated with the other team, the report states. The quick response team was set up about two houses south of the target home in case an active shooter or response was needed.

Once the team learned the suspect was probably not at home, it was determined that the children at the home needed to be taken from the residence and reunited with their mother, Santiago reported. The children were called out and the tactical team members cleared the home without incident.