Splawn found guilty of murder

A Comanche County jury of seven women and five men returned a guilty verdict Thursday in the 2017 shooting death of Donald Miller.

Following four days of trial in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’s courtroom and just under two hours of deliberation Thursday, the jury found Bret Kevin Splawn, 59, guilty of first-degree murder and recommended he serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole as well as a $10,000 fine.

Despite a defense that Splawn accidentally shot Miller, 74, while dislodging a jammed bullet from a .380 caliber pistol, it was determined that was not the case.

“I submit to you, Mr. Miller is dead because this defendant wanted him dead,” said Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith while addressing the jury during closing arguments.

Galbraith and her co-counsel, Assistant District Attorney Evan Watson, produced a litany of expert witnesses and evidence that went against Splawn’s original story told to investigators.