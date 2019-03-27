Special needs children, families invited for Super Hero photo shoot

The Cameron University Council for Exceptional Children (CUCEC), a student organization, will host the second annual Super Hero photo shoot for children with special needs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Aggie Rec Center. The event is open to families with special needs children at no charge. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the Shepler Center on the south side of the Cameron University campus.

“Last year’s Superhero photo shoot was a big hit with community members, so our students are ready to do it again and make it even more memorable,” said Holly Rice, adviser to the student group

A variety of super hero costumes will be available so that children with special needs can transform themselves for a photo.