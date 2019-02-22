Speakers gives history lesson on Black History Month

A capacity crowd turned out to hear André Q. Williams, national president of the 9th & 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association, speak at Fort Sill’s African American/Black History Month luncheon Thursday.

As an added treat, Wallace C. Moore Sr. shared stories from his 25 years as a living history interpreter and offered a first-person account of what life was like for a post-Civil War-era “Buffalo Soldier” serving on the frontier.

Hosting the luncheon were Dental Health Activity Fort Sill (DENTAC) and the Installation Equal Opportunity Office. DENTAC commander Col. Ann Behrends introduced the speaker as a retired chief warrant officer four. Williams retired from the Army Sept. 31, 2008, after more than 24 years of service. He lives in Lawton and serves as chief of the Special Technical Operations Planners Course for the Fires Center of Excellence.

Williams was president of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chapter of the 9th & 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association from January 2000 through January 2014 and first vice president of the national association from July 2013 through July 2017, when he was elected national president. He is married to the former Regina Barr. They have two daughters and four adopted grandchildren.