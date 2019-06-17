South American conqueror Pizarro kicks off Chautauqua

Nearly 600 years after conquering South America and defeating the Incan Empire, Spanish conquistador Franisco Pizarro will appear on stage tonight for the first performance of the Lawton Chautauqua.

Hank Fincken, longtime Chautauqua scholar, will bring the conqueror to life once again — channeling that 16th century flavor of bravado, intelligence and bloodthirstiness. This is Fincken’s second time in Lawton — the first being a performance of W.C. Fields many years ago. They’re quite different characters — separated by hundreds of years with completely different personalities and accomplishments — but that’s the whole point of Chautauqua.