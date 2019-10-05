Soirée kicks off Arts for All weekend

Artists, patrons and sponsors of Lawton’s annual Arts for All Festival gathered together last night to celebrate on the night before the big event.

Those gathered at the pre-festival soirée were there to celebrate and acknowledge the individuals and organizations that make Arts for All possible.

Arts for All, for those not in the know, is an umbrella organization founded over 40 years ago with a simple goal, to foster the artistic community in Lawton-Fort Sill.

The group consists of six participating member organizations: Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society, Southwest Oklahoma Opera Guild and Lawton Pro Musica.

Together, along with hundreds of individual volunteers, these six organizations come together to form Arts for All, Inc.