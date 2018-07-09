Smiling Sky Farms brought smiles to students at free fair

Smiling Sky Farms brought smiles to the faces of hundreds of children this week at the Comanche County Free Fair.

The conservation farm, run by Lisa Roberts in rural Comanche County, has provided shelter to animals of all varieties for nearly a decade. For the last two years, some of those animals have "given back" by appearing at the county fair, where children can get a closer look, feed and even pet them. Roberts, who raised many of the animals since birth, said she hopes the children this week take home something more than just the experience of getting to pet a pig or feed a goose.