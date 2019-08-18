Single Soldiers day held

Fun in the sun topped the agenda when Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) held its annual Single Soldier Day Friday at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area.

Free food and drinks, live entertainment by the 77th Army Band’s Centerfire Rock Band, swimming, kayaking, a vertical climbing wall and paddle boats were among the offerings.

This year’s BOSS president is Sgt. Ernesto DeJesus, formerly of 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and currently a full-time employee with the BOSS program at Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.