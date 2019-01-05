Silver Spoon works to recover from fire

Following an April 22 electrical fire, a popular downtown Lawton eatery is picking up the pieces.

The Silver Spoon Kitchen and Bake Shop, 529 SW C, suffered the setback after a piece of equipment caused an electrical short to turn to flame and caused extensive damage. In just over a week since then, efforts to return to service have been underway.

Owner Vera Oldham posted an update of the beloved lunch and dinner destination on the shop’s Facebook page.

“I don’t know exactly how long it will take to do clean up, demo and complete the build-out,” Oldham wrote. “The kitchen, grill and bakery are a total loss. The soot/smoke has damaged nearly every piece of equipment in the restaurant.”

Oldham credited INSURICA Insurance for being an “invaluable” partner in getting back to service. ServePro has been mitigating the clean up since April 23. A supervisor for the company said he expected reconstruction crews to return in the next 8 to 10 days to begin returning the restaurant to top form.