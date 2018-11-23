Sill soldiers come home

Approximately 300 Fort Sill soldiers were reunited with their families Wednesday night, just in time for Thanksgiving.

3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery (ADA) departed in late March for what was to have been a nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations, but they were actually gone for only seven. They used that time to execute a wide variety of training missions in tandem with their partners in the United Arab Emirates. The battalion chaplain, Capt. David Ravenscraft, expressed thankfulness in his prayer that 3-2 ADA had zero casualties while deployed.

Hundreds of family members and friends waited patiently on both sides of Rinehart Fitness Center as the command team of the “Lethal Strike Battalion,” Lt. Col. Pedro A. Camacho and Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy S. Coleman,