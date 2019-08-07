Sidewalk projects at top of agenda for City Council meeting

Proposals to set a list of sidewalk projects that will benefit city students and to hire a law firm to help create an industrial development plan will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The session, the first of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. It will be preceded with a 5 p.m. workshop, where council members will discuss the sidewalk projects in depth before coming to the 6 p.m. regular meeting, where they are expected to make a decision.