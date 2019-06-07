Shots fired call leads to verbal altercation by complainant with police 

A Sunday morning shots fired disturbance in northeast Lawton resulted in raucous interactions between police and a man.

LPD Officer Christopher Puetz reported responding around 6:15 a.m. to the area of Northeast Madison Drive and Kingsbury Avenue on the report of a large disturbance with shots fired. No injuries were reported and, after police cleared the scene, officers were told that a resident in the 3500 block Northeast 35th Street had called dispatch to complain about the handling of the crime scene.

Officers went to the home around 6:50 a.m. and spoke with a man outside his residence. Puetz said the man was “very irate and was yelling and cursing at officers” while the police attempted to speak with him. While attempting to leave the scene, the man followed the officers to the sidewalk and Puetz reported smelling a strong odor of intoxicating beverage on the man as well as noticing he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.