Shooting sends one to hospital
Mon, 03/11/2019 - 11:44pm Glen Brockenbush
One person was transported to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Monday evening in Lawton.
At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, Lawton police were dispatched to the 4300 block of Northwest Floyd Ave. in response to shots fired, according to a press release from Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins. Police made contact with a male victim who had apparently suffered a gunshot wound in the stomach.