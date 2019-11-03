You are here

Shooting sends one to hospital

Mon, 03/11/2019 - 11:44pm Glen Brockenbush

One person was transported to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Monday evening in Lawton.

At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, Lawton police were dispatched to the 4300 block of Northwest Floyd Ave. in response to shots fired, according to a press release from Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins. Police made contact with a male victim who had apparently suffered a gunshot wound in the stomach.

