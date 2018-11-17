Shooting sends man to hospital; police investigating

Lawton police are investigating a Friday night shooting in northwest Lawton that sent a male victim to a local hospital.

According to a press release from the Lawton Police Department, officers with the Criminal Investigation Unit were dispatched to the 800 block of Northwest 58th Street in response to reports of gunshots just after 6 p.m. Friday. Authorities made contact with a man who had been shot. Officers secured the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital with injuries related to the gunshot.

The man’s condition was unknown at 10 p.m.

More information will be released as it is learned.

LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said the cause or reason for the incident is unknown at this time. Several witnesses were transported to the police station for interviews.