Sheriff: Leads being followed in homicide investigation

Investigators remain tenacious in the hunt for the killer or killers of a 24-year-old man found Saturday on the side of a Comanche County road.

“We’re still right broadside in the middle of it (investigation),” said Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley. “It’s sort of like you dump out a big old puzzle. … You talk to people, you get another piece.”

The puzzle is what happened that led to the death of Detric Vos. He was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a Saturn sedan Saturday morning. A Fort Sill Game Ranger saw his car parked eastbound on the side of the road on Northwest Rogers Lane, about a ¼-mile east of Deyo Mission Road.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation. A potential break came the next day.

Lawton police arrested a man on Sunday for a separate matter who has since talked to investigators and is considered a person of interest.