Sheriff deputies dogged with bites

Things have been going to the dogs for Comanche County Sheriff’s deputies after two reported being bitten in the past week while in the line of duty.

One deputy was bitten by one of the department’s K9 officers.

Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy Daremy Gleaves reported that while he was running past K9 Officer Tedi Monday evening, he was bitten in the right forearm. According to the report, Tedi’s handler was putting a vest on the 4-legged officer at the Sheriff’s Department and had a hold of his collar when Gleaves ran past but was unable to keep him from biting the other deputy.

Gleaves was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released, the report states.