Several events set for Lawton-Fort Sill this weekend

There’s plenty going on in Lawton-Fort Sill this weekend.

Coming up Friday and Saturday will be Frontier Army Days. The Fort Sill Museum Directorate and its supporters will demonstrate what life was like in 1870s when Fort Sill was a frontier Army post.

Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday on the Old Post Quadrangle. Friday will be school day, with the focus on schoolchildren cycling through the eight stations. Historical re-enactors in costume will be talking about artillery, infantry and cavalry. Students will experience life in the cavalry barracks, see what went on inside the Old Post Guardhouse and watch the Army laundresses at work.

A frontier Army surgeon will show them how primitive the medical world was at that time, compared with today’s technology. Kids will also visit a one-room schoolhouse to see how rough their ancestors had it. About 1,000 schoolchildren are expected to visit.

Saturday Frontier Army Days will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will not see all the same stations the school groups did; however, an old-time “base ball” game is planned for 1 p.m. on the quadrangle. The Fort Sill Cannonballs will take on the Fort Sill Indians in a game played by the rules and accouterments of the 1870s.

Fort Sill will have its Oktoberfest at 4 p.m. Friday in the Patriot Club, 500 Upton Road. Admission is free, with drink and food available for purchase. Polka music and a free kids’ zone will be included.

A two-day “Women in the Outdoors” workshop will be presented at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA) Saturday and Sunday. Cost is $20 per person per day, which includes transportation to different locations and lunch. Classes will meet at the LETRA Lodge at 9 a.m. each day. Women will learn about a wide range of outdoor activities that they can enjoy. For more information call 580-442-5858.