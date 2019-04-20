Senior Health, Wellness Expo continues to grow

In just its fifth year, the annual Senior Health and Wellness Expo, hosted by the Senior Center for Creative Living (CCL), has already garnered quite the following.

Between 300 and 400 people were on hand at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Annex on Friday to learn valuable tips regarding better health for senior citizens. Eleven guest speakers gave presentations on how to combat many of the issues facing senior citizens, including Medicare scams, proper use of medication and how to detect Alzheimers.

“The people need information and this is truly an exposition for health and wellness, so it informs people about their health,” Bill Millspaugh, Board President for the CCL, said.

Previously held in the Worley Center at Great Plains Technology Center, the event had grown too large within its first couple of years. And while the annex has been a suitable host, the event could someday outgrow it as well, if the increase in attendance — by guests and vendors — continues in years to come.