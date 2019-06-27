Second Saturday of September to honor Comanche chief

Following a history of conflict between Texas and the Comanche people, the state’s governor has signed a bill recognizing “the last Comanche chief.”

On June 10, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill proclaiming the second Saturday of every September as Quanah Parker Day throughout the state of Texas. The day will mark a moment where Texas schoolchildren will learn about Parker’s legacy to the Lone Star state.

Parker’s great-grandson, Ron Parker said it has been a long time coming. He hopes that the state that is home base for his people will soon follow suit.

“The recognition is a tribute to Quanah and other good leaders then and now,” he said. “Their legacy, spirit and vision remain. I’m confident one day Oklahoma will recognize the Comanche Nation.”

Parker, the son of Comanche Chief Peta Nocona and Cynthia Ann Parker, was the last tribal leader to bring his band, the Quahada, in to Fort Sill. He became a dominant figure in the Red River War, clashing with the U.S. Army and battling against the buffalo hunters who were decimating the numbers of his people’s primary source of food. Following the Army’s surprise attack of the band’s encampment in Palo Duro Canyon, Parker led his people peacefully to Fort Sill where they took their place among the Kiowa Comanche Apache reservation that is current day Southwest Oklahoma.

The story of Parker’s mother being taken captive by the Comanches as a 10-year-old child is an integral part of Texas history. She became known as the most famous Comanche captive.