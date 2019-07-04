Scouts earn merit badges at Cameron

Scouts from the Black Beaver District took part in a yearly tradition on Saturday, attending the annual Merit Badge University, a sort of introduction to college for scouts.

The 2019 edition was different, though, as it was no longer just “a boys club”.

The scouts picked two to three merit badge courses from a list of 14. Some of the courses were 2 hours, others 4. Bateman said that, for many of the merit badges, much of the work actually had to be done ahead of time, with the final assessment being done Saturday. Bateman said most of the courses available were chosen because they were related to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math). Beyond just earning a merit badge, Bateman hopes the students cultivate an interest in a particular field.