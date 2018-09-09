Schools adopt policies for marijuana
Sun, 09/09/2018 - 4:17am Staff
Two more Lawton educational entities have adopted policies restricting medical marijuana use on their campuses.
Lawton Public Schools and Great Plains Technology Center formally set policies last week that provide limited opportunities for students to use the drug at school (Lawton Public Schools) or completely ban the drug (Great Plains Technology Center). Attorneys for both entities said they expect policies to evolve as Oklahoma law evolves.