School board sets pay raises

Lawton Public Schools teachers and other who fall under the definition of certified personnel will receive $1,220 more in their paychecks this school year.

The Lawton Board of Education voted last week to amend the pay schedule for certified personnel, to reflect the pay raise that was included in the State of Oklahoma budget signed into effect by Gov. Kevin Stitt in late May, following action by the State Legislature. At the time, legislative officials said it was the second consecutive year that Oklahoma public school teachers had received pay raises (non-certified personnel were not included as they were last school year). The adjustment was projected to affect 97 percent of the state’s teachers, legislators said in May.

State law defines a certified school person as someone working full time as a teacher, principal, supervisor, administrator, counselor, librarian, or certified or registered nurse, which also is the definition Lawton Public Schools (LPS) is using. The pay increase will not include superintendents or those who are defined as non-certified staff, under the terms of the bill Stitt signed into law.

The result for LPS is a series of adjustment in the pay schedule that sets 29 steps for certified personnel, with each step divided into annual pay for bachelor’s, masters and doctorate degrees, and year steps in between those degree categories. Pay will range from $39,662 for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree to $64,768 for a teacher with a doctorate degree at Step 29.