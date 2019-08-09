Saturday morning shooting, afternoon death investigated by police

As end of summer temperatures continue to hover around the century mark, another violent act has Lawton police investigating its origin as well as a Saturday afternoon death.

Police were called around 1:25 a.m. Saturday to the VFW Post 5263 in the 100 block of Northeast 20th Street on the report of a shooting. Investigators were told that a male had been shot at the location and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

It’s been reported the shooting happened in the VFW parking lot after it closed for the night. Little other information has been released.

Jenkins said detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called out to process the scene and interview witnesses.

An unattended death Saturday afternoon has police seeking to find out why and if there was foul play involved.