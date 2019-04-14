Saturday morning car lot theft leaves damage in wake

A Saturday morning theft at a car lot left debris in the wake and a vehicle missing.

Lawton police were called shortly after 2:45 a.m. to Bryan’s Car Corner, 5110 Cache Road. LPD Officer Phillip Davis reported arriving to find a severely damaged, white metal pipe gate lying in the roadway of a dark avenue surrounded by broken pieces of plastic. The building’s back door was also found open.

Davis and another officer went inside and saw the door and its jamb were damaged. A large cinder block was found on the rear step of the business.