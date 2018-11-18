Salvation Army unveils Christmas Angel Tree

The 2018 edition of the Salvation Army Christmas Tree was unveiled Saturday morning at Central Mall complete with carolers, beauty queens and the newly-elected mayor.

The carolers were students at Lawton Christian Academy and were directed by Mark Kosechequetah. The beauty queens in attendance included Hailey Franklin, Miss Lawton Outstanding Teen, and Katelyn Woods, Miss Bethany’s Outstanding Teen.

Major Joanna Robinson of the Salvation Army welcomed the small crowd and explained that there were many angels on the tree this year and thanked people in advance for taking angels off the tree and fulfilling both wishes and needs.