Safe room work begins at Whittier Elementary

Work has begun on the last of eight safe rooms being built for elementary students in Lawton Public Schools.

Officials with Crossland Construction said site work would get under way this week on a project that will add a multi-purpose facility at Whittier Elementary School in north Lawton. Crossland Construction is the project manager for the construction projects that Lawton Public Schools is building as part of its bond program.

Similar to seven other safe rooms built at elementary schools across Lawton, Whittier’s 3,541-square-foot safe room is termed multi-use because the facility will act as a safe room for the entire student body and staff only when weather threatens. Located on the northeast corner of campus, it will function as class space on a daily basis, replacing portable buildings that had been outside Whittier’s main complex for years.

Those portable buildings were moved to new sites, and early this week, contractors began scoring the earth as they prepare for concrete foundation work, AIP architect Corey Miller told the Lawton Board of Education.

Former Superintendent Tom Deighan said the work at Whittier was slated to begin over summer break so construction could be completed by the end of the fall semester. As with the seven other safe room projects, the site will be fenced from students, to protect them when classes resume Aug. 9. Staff members will park in the surrounding neighborhood until the project is completed.