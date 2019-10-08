Run for freedom ends with shock from Taser

A man known to be wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service tried to make a break from police during a July 30 afternoon traffic stop.

With a shocking end to his bid for freedom, the man ended up in shackles.

Lawton police were first called around 2:30 p.m. after a gold Crown Victoria was pulled over after leaving a store in the 300 block Northwest 2nd Street. Marshal Andy Moon and LPD officers were assisting on the traffic stop made at the intersection with Ferris Avenue.

During the stop, the front seat passenger did not obey any officer commands to place his hands out the window where they could be seen by officers, the report states. A K9 officer was unleashed and the man fled the car on foot.