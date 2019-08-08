Robbie Johnson denied bid to modify his sentence

One of the men convicted for a role in one of the most heinous and publicized Comanche County crimes of the 1980s lost his bid for freedom or, at least, a modification of his life prison sentence.

Robert G. Johnson, 57, was denied a writ of habeas corpus as well as sentence modification/judicial review Tuesday in Comanche County District Court, records indicate.

“This Court finds that it is not in the best interest of the public to modify the Petitioner’s sentence,” according to the court order.

Johnson and Jay Wesley Neill were convicted for the Dec. 14, 1984, robbery and massacre of employees at the First Bank of Chattanooga in Geronimo. Neill entered the bank and forced three tellers, one a pregnant woman, at gunpoint to go to the back room and lie face down on the floor where Neill then stabbed them to death.

Three customers came into the bank and Neill shot one man in the head, killing him, while also shooting a young husband and wife. They would survive, as would their 14-month-old daughter who Neill attempted to shoot before realizing he’d run out of bullets.