Road Trips-Monday Memories

I remember that for the first 8 years of my life, I felt like I had wheels under me. Our family took many road trips. Until I was 8 years old, my dad was in the U. S. Air Force and we had to travel to different duty stations and he had to report for duty at a certain time. Even after he was out of the service, he kept that timed routine up.

Another reason why we traveled so much was that my Leonhart grandparents and extended family lived in North Central Kansas and my Olson grandparents and family lived in Central Illinois. Occasionally, we would go to Illinois for Christmas and that was a big trip.

We’d start out from Lawton with a packed car. The car was packed with clothes, Christmas presents, people and a cooler full of food for the road. We would always have our lunch and snacks packed so dad wouldn’t have to stop.