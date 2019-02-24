Ribeye readied to be state steak but chicken fried still sticks to the Oklahoma bone

Some news is so savory, so delicious, that it’ll make your mouth water.

With passage of a state Senate bill that would make Oklahoma’s designation of the ribeye as the state’s official state steak, it offers more than a mouthful, both of smiles and potential controversy.

The Oklahoma State Senate voted Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 21 designating the ribeye as the most Oklahoman of meat treats. The bill, introduced by state Sen. Casey Murdock (R-Felt), is all about promoting a meaty portion of Oklahoma’s economy and heritage.

“The cattle industry is a huge part of Oklahoma’s identity,” Murdock said. “We have 5.1 million head of beef cows in Oklahoma and we’re third in the nation in the number of beef cows.”

As a pun, he said “that’s not small potatoes.”

According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, the most recent figures show more than 51,000 beef producers in all 77 counties of Oklahoma.