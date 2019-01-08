Reynolds Army Health Clinic gets new commander

Command of Fort Sill Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) and Reynolds Army Health Clinic passed from Col. Enrique Ortiz Jr. to Col. David R. Zinnante in a ceremony here Wednesday.

As officiating officer for the command change, Brig. Gen. Wendy L. Harter, deputy commanding general of Regional Health Command — Central, welcomed their families. She noted that retired Staff Sgt. Enrique Ortiz Sr., who will soon be 93 years old, was unable to attend. As an infantryman he served through World War II, Korea and Vietnam and was a recipient of three Purple Hearts.

“We wish him the best and thank him for the sacrifices he made for this great nation,” she said.

“One thing that is truly remarkable at Reynolds is how seamlessly the leadership and staff here integrate the Reynolds mission with the Fires Center of Excellence and other units post,” Harter said, praising Ortiz Jr. for fostering medical readiness of both deploying soldiers and Reynolds’ medical force. As a result, the overall deployability of Fort Sill is now at 95 percent.

To achieve that, Ortiz dedicated a healthcare provider to each training brigade along with case managers and embedded behavioral health providers to serve as brigade command team advisers during monthly soldier readiness forums.

Ortiz also spearheaded a seven-month critical assessment of medical services support that directly impacted the readiness of the Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE). The results of that assessment led to the establishment of an urgent care clinic, orthopedic evaluations, early triage and more.