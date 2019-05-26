Retiring assistant superintendent Ellis reflects on career of calculated risks

A series of calculated risks and chances propelled a young would-be school teacher to the second highest position in Lawton Public Schools over a career that spanned more than 45 years.

Barbara Ellis was 22 years-old when she came to Lawton by way of her serviceman husband, who was transferred to Fort Sill. The unique relationship between the city and the Army post provided a unique opportunity for Ellis, who already had great knowledge of the challenges facing the military child. She specifically requested to student teach at Fort Jackson, S.C. — the first time anyone had done so at that installation — because she knew her next destination would be near a military.

“I was prepared to come to Fort Sill because I had maneuvered to do my teaching at a military post, knowing I was married to a service person and knowing I would move to where there would be a military post,” Ellis said. “They were calculated risks, I guess you could call them. As a military wife, I knew about military children. I knew the importance and relevance of military children.”

Ever since she was a young girl — often faced with adversity growing up on the east coast — Ellis had the idea of knowing as much as she possibly could, so that she would be better prepared than most. She wanted to choose her own path in life and wanted to ensure that no one would be able to sabotage that path.