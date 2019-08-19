Residents survive devastating house fire Monday

A home at 815 SW 4th Street in Lawton was heavily damaged Monday morning and a shed behind the home was completely destroyed. No injuries were reported however a dog is still unaccounted for.

“There were 10 units on the scene as well as Kirks Ambulance Service and several LPD units,” said Assistant Chief Mike McDaniel. “When units arrived on scene, the shed was fully engulfed and the house was becoming involved quickly.”